Logo
We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > Hype House
who-lives-hype-house-1577379488418.jpg
Source: tiktok

A Complete Breakdown of the Hype House Collective

By

Forget the Team 10 house — it's all about the Hype House. Basically, it's a mansion full of TikTok and YouTube stars who are living together and making viral content. The members also created a joint TikTok account that has amassed over 13M followers and is the idea of YouTuber (and former Team 10 member) Thomas Petrou.

So, who exactly is a member of the Hype House? "Everyone we follow on our social media, they are all listed in the hype house," Lil Huddy explained on YouTube. "We collaborate with a lot of people, a lot of people come in and out." 

Thomas added, "Everyone does their own thing and a lot of people have their own homes other places... People like me live here full-time. So, I live fully in the house, Alex and Kouvr live fully in the house, Daisy lives fully in the house. Chase is here a lot of the time and then he'll go back home and he'll spend time with his family in North Cal."  

Where is the Hype House? 

Located in Los Angeles, we have a feeling it won't be long before fans figure out the exact address of the Hype House to spot frequent visitors like sisters Dixie and Charli D’Amelio. In the meantime, here is a breakdown of the Hype House collective. 

1. Thomas Petrou

thomas-hype-house-1577380721081.jpg
Source: Instagram

Thomas is just a "21 year old kid with a dream" who made the Hype House a reality. 

1. Chase Hudson (Lil Huddy)

lil-huddy-hype-house-1577380831407.jpg
Source: instagram

Is there a budding romance in the Hype House? It is rumored that Lil Huddy is dating Charli D'Amelio — a relationship many of their TikTok followers are supporting.

1. Ryland Storms

ryland-hype-house-1577380067835.jpg
Source: Instagram

The 20-year-old is known for his dance, comedy, and lip-sync content on TikTok. 

1. Dixie and Charli D'Amelio

Dixie and Charli don't technically live in the house — they are 18 and 15 years old respectively — but they might as well seeing as they are frequent visitors and two of TikTok's biggest stars. Charli alone has 12M followers on the platform. 

1. Alex Warren

alex-warren-hype-house-1577380270379.jpg
Source: Instagram

As his Instagram bio reads, Alex is "unemployed and I do YouTube on the side." Clearly, a perfect fit for the Hype House. 

1. Kouvr

kouvr-hype-house-1577380193441.jpg
Source: Instagram

A Hype House member by association, Kouvr is dating Hype House resident Alex Warren. However, she made it very clear she is "employed and dating a YouTuber on the side." 

1. Connor Yates

connor-yates-hype-house-1577381418582.jpg
Source: Instagram

Connor (aka Paper) is pretty new to the social media game — he has only one video on his YouTube page and just 11K Instagram followers — but we have a feeling that will change after a few months in the Hype House. 

1. Addison Rae

addison-hype-house-1577381682532.jpg
Source: Instagram

Addison has over 6M followers on TikTok and is rumored to be dating fellow Hype House roomie Bryce Hall. 

1. Patrick Huston

patrick-hype-house-1577381761305.jpg
Source: Instagram

This aspiring model is already repping Fashion Nova on the gram... 

1. Nick Austin

nick-austin-hype-house-1577381889051.jpg
Source: Instagram

Nick's claim to fame? He Rickrolled his friends in a viral 2019 TikTok video.

1. Calvin Goldby

calvin-hype-house-1577382006850.jpg
Source: Instagram

Calvin has some advice for his 38K Instagram followers: "Love your enemy for they know not right from wrong."

1. Wyatt Xavier

wyatt-hype-house-1577382013515.jpg
Source: Instagram

Wyatt is also seemingly a social media newbie with just 39K followers on Instagram. 

1. Hootie Hurley

hootie-hype-house-1578502214758.jpg
Source: Instagram

Before becoming popular on TikTok, Hootie was a track and field star — and competed in pole vaulting at Oklahoma State University. Now, he has over 500K followers on TikTok. 

1. Jack Wright

jack-wright-hype-house-1578502507982.jpg
Source: Instagram

Jack is 16 years old and doesn't graduate high school until 2021, but the teen is taking over TikTok with his dance skills. 

Oh, and he is also a pole vaulter. 

1. James Wright

james-wright-hype-house-1578502635888.jpg
Source: Instagram

Jack's twin brother James is also a member of the Hype House and a track and field star. 

1. Lopez Brothers

lopez-brothers-hype-house-1578502775080.jpg
Source: Instagram

Tony and Ondreaz Lopez are another set of brothers taking the Hype House by storm. In case you are wondering, Ondreaz is the older sibling. 

1. Avani

avani-hype-house-1578502996314.jpg
Source: Instagram

With 8 million followers on TikTok and counting, it is no surprise that Avani is an official member of Hype House. She is also a level 9 gymnast and dating fellow social media star Anthony Reeves. Thomas confirmed that Avani lives in the house full-time. 

1. Larray

larray-hype-house-1586280099407.jpg
Source: Instagram

Larray has over 7 million followers on TikTok — and is the most recent addition to the Hype House. He is also dating fellow influencer Brady Potter.

1. Bryant

bryant-hype-house-1586280316448.jpg
Source: Instagram

The official Hype House photographer, Bryant is an honorary member and responsible for capturing most of the behind-the-scene moments you see on his popular Instagram page. 

As for Bryant, he has his own solid TikTok following with over 1 million fans. 

Would you move into the Hype House? 

More from Distractify:

Here's How Much You Can Make From Being Famous on TikTok

Does TikTok Pose a National Security Risk? Some Members of Congress Worry It Might

The Best and Most Liked Videos on TikTok in 2019