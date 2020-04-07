A Complete Breakdown of the Hype House Collective

A Complete Breakdown of the Hype House CollectiveBy Anna Quintana
Forget the Team 10 house — it's all about the Hype House. Basically, it's a mansion full of TikTok and YouTube stars who are living together and making viral content. The members also created a joint TikTok account that has amassed over 13M followers and is the idea of YouTuber (and former Team 10 member) Thomas Petrou.
So, who exactly is a member of the Hype House? "Everyone we follow on our social media, they are all listed in the hype house," Lil Huddy explained on YouTube. "We collaborate with a lot of people, a lot of people come in and out."
Thomas added, "Everyone does their own thing and a lot of people have their own homes other places... People like me live here full-time. So, I live fully in the house, Alex and Kouvr live fully in the house, Daisy lives fully in the house. Chase is here a lot of the time and then he'll go back home and he'll spend time with his family in North Cal."
Where is the Hype House?
Located in Los Angeles, we have a feeling it won't be long before fans figure out the exact address of the Hype House to spot frequent visitors like sisters Dixie and Charli D’Amelio. In the meantime, here is a breakdown of the Hype House collective.
1. Thomas Petrou
Thomas is just a "21 year old kid with a dream" who made the Hype House a reality.
1. Chase Hudson (Lil Huddy)
Is there a budding romance in the Hype House? It is rumored that Lil Huddy is dating Charli D'Amelio — a relationship many of their TikTok followers are supporting.
1. Ryland Storms
The 20-year-old is known for his dance, comedy, and lip-sync content on TikTok.
1. Dixie and Charli D'Amelio
Dixie and Charli don't technically live in the house — they are 18 and 15 years old respectively — but they might as well seeing as they are frequent visitors and two of TikTok's biggest stars. Charli alone has 12M followers on the platform.
1. Alex Warren
As his Instagram bio reads, Alex is "unemployed and I do YouTube on the side." Clearly, a perfect fit for the Hype House.
1. Kouvr
A Hype House member by association, Kouvr is dating Hype House resident Alex Warren. However, she made it very clear she is "employed and dating a YouTuber on the side."
1. Connor Yates
Connor (aka Paper) is pretty new to the social media game — he has only one video on his YouTube page and just 11K Instagram followers — but we have a feeling that will change after a few months in the Hype House.
1. Addison Rae
Addison has over 6M followers on TikTok and is rumored to be dating fellow Hype House roomie Bryce Hall.
1. Patrick Huston
This aspiring model is already repping Fashion Nova on the gram...
1. Nick Austin
Nick's claim to fame? He Rickrolled his friends in a viral 2019 TikTok video.
1. Calvin Goldby
Calvin has some advice for his 38K Instagram followers: "Love your enemy for they know not right from wrong."
1. Wyatt Xavier
Wyatt is also seemingly a social media newbie with just 39K followers on Instagram.
1. Hootie Hurley
Before becoming popular on TikTok, Hootie was a track and field star — and competed in pole vaulting at Oklahoma State University. Now, he has over 500K followers on TikTok.
1. Jack Wright
Jack is 16 years old and doesn't graduate high school until 2021, but the teen is taking over TikTok with his dance skills.
Oh, and he is also a pole vaulter.
1. James Wright
Jack's twin brother James is also a member of the Hype House and a track and field star.
1. Lopez Brothers
Tony and Ondreaz Lopez are another set of brothers taking the Hype House by storm. In case you are wondering, Ondreaz is the older sibling.
1. Avani
With 8 million followers on TikTok and counting, it is no surprise that Avani is an official member of Hype House. She is also a level 9 gymnast and dating fellow social media star Anthony Reeves. Thomas confirmed that Avani lives in the house full-time.
1. Larray
Larray has over 7 million followers on TikTok — and is the most recent addition to the Hype House. He is also dating fellow influencer Brady Potter.
1. Bryant
The official Hype House photographer, Bryant is an honorary member and responsible for capturing most of the behind-the-scene moments you see on his popular Instagram page.
As for Bryant, he has his own solid TikTok following with over 1 million fans.
