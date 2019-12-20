TikTok's "The Hype House" Is a Neighbor's Worst Nightmare

What happens when you put a bunch of TikTok and YouTube stars in a mansion together? Things get crazy. Fast. A few of the internet’s most popular influencers — including Chase Hudson, Tayler Holder, Alex Warren, and Bryce Hall — recently moved into a Los Angeles pad they’ve dubbed "The Hype House."

The collective of online creators already has over 222k followers on their joint TikTok account, and use the large home as the backdrop for most of their content. Here’s what we know about the new space.

What is "The Hype House" on TikTok? It’s unclear who all lives in "The Hype House" because a boatload of social media celebs are often seen stopping by, but the Lopez Brothers revealed in a YouTube video on Dec. 9 that vlogger Thomas Petrou set up the unique living arrangement.

Source: Instagram

"It took me 13 days to make this house possible," Thomas, who uses the handle @petroutv, told siblings Ondreaz and Tony. "From the idea, to calling places, touring places, and making it happen." He also shared that a room in the home could be theirs for just $900 a month. We call that a steal!

The house has become a sort of hub for TikTok elite, including sisters Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, who don’t reside there but are frequently featured in "Hype House" videos. Fitness model Daisy Keech and verified TikTok user Addison Rae are also regular visitors to the residence.

Source: Instagram

The move represents a positive change for Thomas Petrou. The 21-year-old has been open with fans about his rough 2019, which included getting fired from Jake Paul’s talent management company Team 10.

"I’m going through a very sad time at the moment," Thomas explained in a YouTube video published in August, just one day after he was let go. "This was definitely a life setback. And I think that the reason it’s hitting so hard and I’m so annoyed right now is because I’ve had these type of things happen to me for like weeks after weeks after weeks after weeks… So it’s taking a big toll on me."

Source: Instagram

At the time, the former Vine star said he was looking for a "silver lining" amid the drama. "It’s just that like after months of bad and after years of bad, honestly, in a lot of aspects of my life, I’m just kind of waiting for that to pick up," he added. "The Hype House" seems to have turned things around for Thomas, who also recently split from his girlfriend of five years, Kayla Pimentel.