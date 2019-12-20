TikTok's "The Hype House" Is a Neighbor's Worst Nightmare

TikTok's "The Hype House" Is a Neighbor's Worst NightmareBy Allison Cacich
What happens when you put a bunch of TikTok and YouTube stars in a mansion together? Things get crazy. Fast.
A few of the internet’s most popular influencers — including Chase Hudson, Tayler Holder, Alex Warren, and Bryce Hall — recently moved into a Los Angeles pad they’ve dubbed "The Hype House."
The collective of online creators already has over 222k followers on their joint TikTok account, and use the large home as the backdrop for most of their content. Here’s what we know about the new space.
What is "The Hype House" on TikTok?
It’s unclear who all lives in "The Hype House" because a boatload of social media celebs are often seen stopping by, but the Lopez Brothers revealed in a YouTube video on Dec. 9 that vlogger Thomas Petrou set up the unique living arrangement.
"It took me 13 days to make this house possible," Thomas, who uses the handle @petroutv, told siblings Ondreaz and Tony. "From the idea, to calling places, touring places, and making it happen." He also shared that a room in the home could be theirs for just $900 a month. We call that a steal!
The house has become a sort of hub for TikTok elite, including sisters Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, who don’t reside there but are frequently featured in "Hype House" videos. Fitness model Daisy Keech and verified TikTok user Addison Rae are also regular visitors to the residence.
The move represents a positive change for Thomas Petrou.
The 21-year-old has been open with fans about his rough 2019, which included getting fired from Jake Paul’s talent management company Team 10.
"I’m going through a very sad time at the moment," Thomas explained in a YouTube video published in August, just one day after he was let go.
"This was definitely a life setback. And I think that the reason it’s hitting so hard and I’m so annoyed right now is because I’ve had these type of things happen to me for like weeks after weeks after weeks after weeks… So it’s taking a big toll on me."
At the time, the former Vine star said he was looking for a "silver lining" amid the drama. "It’s just that like after months of bad and after years of bad, honestly, in a lot of aspects of my life, I’m just kind of waiting for that to pick up," he added.
"The Hype House" seems to have turned things around for Thomas, who also recently split from his girlfriend of five years, Kayla Pimentel.
Beneath an emotional video announcing their breakup, the YouTuber wrote, "Kayla changed my life and I have nothing but love for her. Sometimes in life people come in and out of your life to change you for the better. I wouldn't be who I am today without the time that we spent together and for that I'll always be grateful."
We’re happy to see Thomas moving on with the help of his TikTok bros. He recently teased, "Big things coming," on Instagram, and we couldn’t be more ready!
More from Distractify:
Everything You Should Know About Alex French, TikTok's Fastest Rising Star
Mattia Polibio Is the Latest TikTok Star to Become the Victim of a Death Hoax