TikTok Star Lilhuddy Got Diss-Tracked for Allegedly Cheating on Charli D'Amelio

TikTok Star Lilhuddy Got Diss-Tracked for Allegedly Cheating on Charli D'AmelioBy Larry Stansbury
TikTok fans, grab your mugs because we have some news to tell you. Hype House members Chase Hudson (aka Lilhuddy) and Charli D'Amelio have been dating for two months and they seem happy, right? Well, fans are accusing Lilhuddy of cheating on Charli.
Let us explain the cheating rumors and why people think Lilhuddy is cheating on Charli.
Is Lilhuddy cheating on Charli after allegedly hitting up TikTok-er Nessa Barrett?
Lilhuddy has been reportedly DM’ing different girls and sending them 'pictures." He is also accused of trying to get Sway House member, Nessa Barrett, who happens to be dating Josh Richard.
When Josh learned that Lilhuddy was DM'ing Nessa, Josh and fellow Sway House member, Bryce Hall, decided to make a song about it. And from the sounds of it, this is a diss track.
Josh and Bryce released a diss track called "Still Softish."
They both went on a rant about Lilhuddy – singing lyrics like “You know you had one shot, Charli’s the tik to your tok,” and “Aye little b---h, look at where you’re at now, little soft d--k, ain’t no match for my crown.'
Along with body-shaming, the song also called out Lilhuddy for being unfaithful to Charli. “You still be f--king with girls and telling people Charli’s your world," it continued.
After the track was released, Lilhuddy retweeted one of his old tweets, which read, "2020 predictions: some losers are gonna drop a diss track on me" and a yawn emoji.
After the video was released, many fans seemed to be on Josh’s side, claiming that Lilhuddy allegedly uses his fame to get with girls.
"It’s also not cool trying to f--k someone’s girlfriend,' one follower tweeted. "Josh defended him and his girlfriend I would do the same."
However, others support Lilhuddy and called Josh and Bryce immature for the diss track.
Josh responded to the video on Twitter and explained that Hype House member Nick Austin face-timed Josh to ask if Lilhuddy can speak to him.
So, what is the future of Lilhuddy and Charli's relationship?
Charli hasn't spoken up about the cheating rumors, nor did Lilhuddy, so it's unclear on what's going on with their relationship. At least we can say that the two will still support each other, regardless on what happened in the past.
He recently opened up about their relationship, and it seems complicated.
"It's exclusive, we're not talking to anyone else. We really like each other, we just don't wanna put a label on it yet," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I told her I wanna take my time and make sure everything's right for me before I make it official."
He also claims to be Charli's No. 1 fan. "I'm just like, 'Charli, this doesn't happen to a lot of people. Keep posting. Keep going. You're gonna do big things in life, you just can't focus on what they have to say,'" he added. "And look where she is today."
Now, we'll have to wait and see what will happen with the two love birds.
More from Distractify:
Tik Tok Star Charli D'Amelo Was Diss-Tracked and She's Not Having It
TikTok Users Are Hardcore Stanning Rumored Couple Lilhuddy and Charli D’Amelio