Charli D'Amelio Might Be Going on Tour — Here’s What We Know

If you don’t know who Charli D’Amelio is, we can take a guess that you’re probably not on TikTok either. Charli is the queen of the platform at just 15 years old. She is best known for creating dances (or adopting them and making them go viral). She is also known for living amongst TikTok royalty in the Hype House where she and a group of Gen Z kids create content and garner millions of followers and views.

She rose to stardom in 2019 and from there, she’s become a sensation not only on the popular app but mainstream as well. The TikTok teen made an appearance in a Super Bowl commercial and danced with some pals during the NBA All-Star Game. The once-niche star has crossed over into A-list territory.

Charli is a viral sensation, and what better way to garner more fans (and cash) than to go on tour and make people buy tickets to see you? So is she actually going on tour and if so, when?