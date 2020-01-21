Tik Tok Star Charli D'Amelo Was Diss-Tracked and She's Not Having It

Social media can stir up some drama, especially when one diss you on their platform. Tik Tok user Curtis Newbill created a video mocking another Tik Tok user Charli D'Amelio and her boyfriend Lil Huddy. The video starts with Curtis laughing as he gets ready to make a rap, sexual insinuating Charli for how she should feel from dancing in her videos.

The video got 11 million views and got Charli's attention.