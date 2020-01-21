We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
bryce-hall-tiktok-1579039458510.jpg
Source: Instagram

Meet Bryce Hall, a Former Viner Who Forged a Highly Successful Career on TikTok

By

Despite his young age, Bryce Hall has already become embroiled in some staggering controversies and deeply unsettling social media battles. 

In 2017, the 20-year-old influencer came under fire for falsely accusing Michael Weist, his then-manager and Good Times Live CEO, of attempted sexual assault. A year later, Bryce made the rounds for physically attacking Zach Clayton, known online as BadZach.

So, what's there to know about Bryce Hall, a rising TikTok star with dubious political stances? 

Bryce Hall skyrocketed to fame in 2014.

The Maryland-native earned his first breakthrough with expertly-edited, tongue-in-cheek Vines that saw him shoot the breeze with his best friends, pull some genius pranks on unsuspecting bystanders, and play around with his dog, Cici. 