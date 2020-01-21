Meet Bryce Hall, a Former Viner Who Forged a Highly Successful Career on TikTok

Despite his young age, Bryce Hall has already become embroiled in some staggering controversies and deeply unsettling social media battles.

In 2017, the 20-year-old influencer came under fire for falsely accusing Michael Weist, his then-manager and Good Times Live CEO, of attempted sexual assault. A year later, Bryce made the rounds for physically attacking Zach Clayton, known online as BadZach.

So, what's there to know about Bryce Hall, a rising TikTok star with dubious political stances?