Dom DeAngelis and Andrea Russett Are No Longer Friends ⁠— but Why?

"It's been blown out of proportion, everyone's thinking very bad things," Harrison Webb said in a YouTube video about Dominic DeAngelis and Andrea Russett's fallout. 

As the loyal viewers of The Reality House might have noticed, things have grown icy between the best buds. To address the growing concerns, Harrison and Dom have taken it to YouTube to explain how the conflict began. So, what exactly happened between Dom and Andrea? What are The Reality House stars feuding over? 

What happened between Dom and Andrea?

"Going into the house, I had no clue. Guess what? I still don't have a clue. No one knows," Dom set out to explain in the clip. 

As the Phoenix-born, Los Angeles-based YouTube creator clarified, tensions between him and Andrea began to grow as early as Season 1 of The Reality House