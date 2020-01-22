'Beetlejuice' Found a New Generation of Fans on TikTok

'Beetlejuice' Found a New Generation of Fans on TikTokBy Shannon Raphael
When Beetlejuice first made its debut at the box office in 1988, no one could have anticipated how the quirky Halloween flick would one day become a Broadway musical, and then ultimately a viral trend on the short video platform TikTok.
Though the movie came out decades before most TikTok users were even born, the musical adaptation's score and unique plot have become a goldmine for content creation.
The plot of the film was dark — a newlywed couple dies and haunts the family that moves into their home after them. The titular character himself also assists in the ghost activities. The over-the-top costumes, the iconic lines, and the catchy musical numbers have all been part of the TikTok trend.
Why is Beetlejuice so trendy on TikTok? The musical's songs are featured in the background of thousands of TikToks. The viral nature of the trend also grew the popularity of the Broadway musical.
What is the 'Beetlejuice' trend on TikTok?
Many viral TikTok videos include users lip-synching to music or scenes, and the Beetlejuice trend is no different. Three songs in particular have been featured thousands of times all around the app: "Girl Scout," "Day-O," and "Say My Name." The song "Say My Name" has a particular popularity because it includes the scene when Beetlejuice wants the character Lydia to say his name three times. The dual character scene is ideal for TikTok duets.
There was even a "Say My Name" challenge that had thousands of users hashtagging the song's title. Users tried to mimic the slow, deliberate hand and hip movements that the character Beetlejuice uses during the song.
The music isn't the only part of Beetlejuice that has contributed to the TikTok trend. The iconic lime green hair, the black-and-white striped suit, and the dramatic makeup have also been part of these over-the-top videos.
One social media star who has gotten in on the trends is Trisha Paytas. The YouTuber contributed to the musical's "12 Days of Beetlejuice" TikTok campaign around the holidays by posting her own slew of videos. While filming one of the videos for her homage to Beetlejuice, Trisha flashed users and soon became embroiled in a scandal (which she later apologized for).
Actors from the musical of 'Beetlejuice' got in on the TikTok trend.
The booming popularity in the Beetlejuice trend may have also been helped by some of the actors from the Broadway adaptation.
Presley Ryan — who is an understudy for Lydia and is otherwise in the ensemble — posted videos from the backstage area of the show. She included other actors from the production, including star Alex Brightman, who plays the titular character. Presley grew a fanbase of hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok.
Though the Broadway musical was beloved by critics, the show ultimately will close its doors in June of 2020. While some thought that the popularity of the show's music on TikTok could help keep it alive, that wasn't the case.
When the musical does close, fans can still relive some of the magic by simply scrolling through TikTok.
