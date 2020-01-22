We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
beetlejuice1-1579714547214.jpg
Source: Instagram

'Beetlejuice' Found a New Generation of Fans on TikTok

By

When Beetlejuice first made its debut at the box office in 1988, no one could have anticipated how the quirky Halloween flick would one day become a Broadway musical, and then ultimately a viral trend on the short video platform TikTok. 

Though the movie came out decades before most TikTok users were even born, the musical adaptation's score and unique plot have become a goldmine for content creation.

The plot of the film was dark — a newlywed couple dies and haunts the family that moves into their home after them. The titular character himself also assists in the ghost activities. The over-the-top costumes, the iconic lines, and the catchy musical numbers have all been part of the TikTok trend.

Why is Beetlejuice so trendy on TikTok? The musical's songs are featured in the background of thousands of TikToks. The viral nature of the trend also grew the popularity of the Broadway musical.   