Kourtney Kardashian and More A-List Celebs Perform Viral TikTok "Renegade" Dance

Kourtney Kardashian and More A-List Celebs Perform Viral TikTok "Renegade" DanceBy Gabrielle Bernardini
The newest social media app TikTok has become the latest craze, especially among tweens and young adults. The app allows people to create short-form video content, and some have gone on to successfully launch careers after their videos went viral.
A big trend on TikTok is creating videos of yourself performing dance moves or lip-syncing to a song.
While you may be more familiar with the popular dances such as the "HBS," "Obsessed," or the "Spooky, Scary Skeletons," one of the biggest crazes of 2020 is the "Renegade." So, what is the newest viral dance phenomenon that everyone, even celebrities, are participating in?
Here's what to know about the TikTok "Renegade" dance.
Viral dance moves created on TikTok have become a staple for the app, but the "Renegade" dance is certainly one of the more challenging combinations to master. Renegade stems from a lyric in the song "Lottery" by the rapper K Kamp and the routine that popped up on the video service is a little more than 15 seconds, which is pretty long for a TikTok routine.
The complicated dance has attracted more than 300,000 videos on the app. Even celebs have attempted to recreate the dance moves. A few A-list stars who have performed the "Renegade" dance are Kourtney Kardashian (and her son Mason Disick), Millie Bobby-Brown, Noah Schnapp, Bella Thorne, David Dobrik, and more.
So, who created the "Renegade" dance? This viral dance craze reportedly (via Know Your Meme) started on Instagram in September 2019. Social media user @_.xoxlaii shared a video of herself dancing to the song, and many even commented on the clip claiming this was the "original."
Then, in October @global.jones posted the dance on TikTok. But, the "Renegade" dance reportedly did not catch fire until viral TikTok star Charli D'Amelio posted herself dancing to the song on her channel. With the now-famous teen performing the difficult dance, it soon inspired others to participate in mastering the fun moves. Therefore, the "Renegade" dance challenge was born...
What is the 'Beetlejuice' trend on TikTok?
TikTok users are always looking for the next biggest trend to create new content for their page. One craze that has recently become a viral sensation is the Beetlejuice trend. The 1980s blockbuster film has struck a chord with a new generation, who have recently discovered just how brilliant the storyline, costumes, and specifically the songs are in the movie.
Fans have been lip-syncing to songs from the film-turned-Broadway-musical, such as "Girl Scout, "Say My Name, and "Day-O." TikTok users have even created a "Say My Name" challenge, which is the scene when the title character tries to get Lydia to say his name three times. Currently, there are more than one million videos that have been created under this viral challenge.
And, you may even recognize some familiar faces while you're scrolling through the clips. Presley Ryan, who is the understudy for Lydia, from the Broadway production of Beetlejuice, participated in the challenge along with Alex Brightman, who plays the titular ghoulish character. Presley's "Say My Name" video has received almost 800,000 likes.
