Source: getty

Are We About to Get a Ninja and Jeffree Star Collaboration?

Whether you watch them or not, it's hard to deny that Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Jeffree Star are too of the biggest celebrities around today. With a combined audience of 40 million followers on YouTube alone, these two would make an unstoppable force if they teamed up.

And they just might. Ninja and Jeffree seem to be teasing their audience online by posting about their hangout sessions, but is there more to the story? Are we about to see Ninja collaborate on a new makeup palette? Or is Jeffree going to start to hang out with Ninja on Mixer?