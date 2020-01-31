Are We About to Get a Ninja and Jeffree Star Collaboration?

Ninja sent fans into a tizzy on Jan. 30 when he shared a TikTok that he did with Jeffree. Captioned, "How I think I look in the morning vs how I wish I looked," the video showed the streamer looking into the camera, like he's checking himself out. He then holds up the back of a pink, star-shaped mirror. When the mirror is removed, it's Jeffree putting on fresh lip gloss before winking and walking away.