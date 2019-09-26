Will the Jeffree Star and Manny MUA Feud Ever End? Probably Not

It's hard to keep track of all of Jeffree Star's feuds— but it looks like his long-standing drama with fellow beauty influencer Manny MUA is going to resurface in Shane Dawson's next documentary.

In a trailer for Shane's "The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star," you see the YouTuber shadily pan to a poster of Manny during a Jeffree Star event at Sephora, hinting that the two divas are still not talking.

So, what happened between Jeffree and Manny? The feud explained: Let's go back to 2018. It all started when Gabriel Zamora tweeted an image of himself with fellow beauty influencers Manny MUA, Nikita Dragun, and Laura Lee flipping the bird along with the caption, "B---h is bitter because without him we're doing better." Ouch.

The "him" Gabriel was referring to was obviously Jeffree — and following the controversial tweet, Manny was accused of being a "social climber" due to his seemingly strategic friendships. One year later, Manny responded to being canceled and shared his side of the story.

"Through that drama, I lost thousands of followers," he said in a video titled "I Was Cancelled Last Year, Let's Talk About It." "I went into a complete shutdown mode," he added. "I actually left social media for two months... I got to the final point of why it was affecting me so much and it was because I was scared of losing what I had."

OK, so how is Jeffree Star involved? At the time of the above-mentioned tweet, Jeffree released his own video, where he opened up about "fake friends" — aka Manny. "I've been going through a transformation lately, a whole new chapter in my life. Just so many things are changing and growing," Jeffree explained to makeup artist @MMMMitchell. "I got rid of so many fake friends in this industry and I'm just trying to find legit people... it's hard to find real friends out here in America.

After the video, Manny commented on Mitchell's Instagram page, prompting Jeffree to respond, "he doesn't need any fake friends but thanks for saying congrats sweetie." Ouch.

Of course, James Charles also inserted himself into the drama. Shortly after Manny's video about being canceled, Jeffree's other frenemy James Charles couldn't resist commenting on Twitter. "I am so proud of you for opening up," he tweeted at Manny. "Lucky to call you a friend." Fans quickly shaded James, who was recently involved in his own drama with former BFF Tati Westbrook.

"This isn't good for PR sis, stay away from him," one follower tweeted before fellow influencer Cohl added, "Ironic." You see it's ironic because James has not always gotten along with Manny.

However, James quickly cleared the air, giving fans an update on their relationship today. "I disliked him a year ago when I was letting other people's opinions affect mine, which is wrong and childish," James wrote. "Manny is a great person who has grown a lot."