Did James Charles Just Shade Fellow YouTuber Emma Chamberlain?

It looks like James Charles just found himself in the middle of another influencer feud — this time with YouTuber Emma Chamberlain.

During a recent Instagram Live video, James was performing for his sisters (aka followers) amid NYFW, when fans started suggesting people who he should hang out with since he was bored. That is when Emma's name came up in the comments, and James wasted zero time shading the teen vlogger.

"Uh, no. Not going to hang out with her," he says in the live stream. So, is there beef between James and Emma? The James Charles and Emma Chamberlain drama explained: As you may or may not know, Emma unfollowed James earlier this year and as it stands, they don't follow each other on social media. Why?

I posted a beautiful makeup look today but u wouldn’t know — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 5, 2019

Well, it seems James threw shade at Emma on Twitter back in February, when she tweeted that she only followed 17 people on Instagram. James responded, "I posted a beautiful makeup look today but u wouldn't know." Despite the shady undertones of the tweet, Emma reassured James that she was a fan of his work.

"I'll go check it out anyways," she wrote before adding, "because I love u!" Nothing serious, but enough for fans to realize something is definitely up between the two influencers. While this is nothing compared to James' drama with Tati Westbrook, fast forward to his NYFW live stream and James tried to take back what he said about Emma.

Source: Instagram

"OK that was stupid to say what I said out loud but I noticed three different names of three different people all popped up when I said that so I'm going to need no one to take a screen recording and assume I don't want to hang out with her about any of those people because that is going to start trouble and that's not what I said. So ignore that please before I have a problem that I don't want." In case you were wondering, fans also reportedly name-dropped Tana Mongeau — so we are going to give James the benefit of the doubt and believe that he does not have a problem with Emma.

Are Tana and James friends? It would make sense that James would want to avoid Tana during NYFW, especially since she has been hanging out with Gage Gomez, the model who "exposed" James this past summer.

In case you need a recap, James and Gage attended Coachella together and shortly after, James took to Twitter to accuse Gage of being "a disgusting con artist." "This is no one’s fault but my own because my dumb a-- continues to go for the same type of insecure cute boys and it gets me hurt every. single. time. I f--king hate myself," he added in another tweet.

Gage went on to respond to the claims in a YouTube video, where he denies the allegations and told viewers that he made it very clear to James he was not gay and only liked him as a friend. Private text messages were also leaked that seemingly proved Gage's side of the story.