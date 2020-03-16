Manny MUA Calls out Makeup Revolution for Ripping off His Product

Popular beauty YouTuber Manny MUA has spent years developing his brand Lunar Beauty. His highlighter collection of Moon Prism Powders is frequently sold out on the site, and Manny is constantly working to develop new products for the brand.

Recently, the drugstore dupe brand Makeup Revolution recently released a series of products in their own prism-inspired line. Since its release, Manny has called out the brand for the products' uncanny similarities.