Nikocado Avocado Has Fans Concerned About His Well-Being After Posting Dramatic Video

Just a few weeks after revealing that he and husband Orlin Home had decided to end their marriage , Mukbang vlogger Nikocado Avocado has fans further concerned for his well-being. The YouTuber has been embroiled in drama online since Stephanie Soo 's admission that she believed he crossed the line when they filmed a collaboration together. After Stephanie posted a video exposing Nikocado in December of 2019, Nikocado was then accused of lying by another Mukbang YouTuber, Zach Choi.

In subsequent videos on his YouTube channel, Nikocado has discussed how the backlash from Stephanie's video and Zach's Instagram statement have affected his personal life. He claimed he was quitting YouTube, that it caused his marriage to crumble, and that he was deeply depressed.

Is Nikocado Avocado okay? The YouTuber has fans worried after he posted a video about having no money and further detailing his relationship drama. Read on for the details of what he said.