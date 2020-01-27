Nikocado Avocado Broke Up With Husband Orlin and He Might Be Quitting YouTube

If you don't know Mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado from his decadent eating videos, then you likely heard about him from his scandals with Stephanie Soo and Zach Choi . In December of 2019, Stephanie posted a video about how Nikocado made her feel unsafe while they were filming a Mukbang collaboration together with Zach Choi.

Nikocado later went on the defense, and said that Stephanie was a dishonest person. He also dragged Zach into the drama, which Zach responded to by saying he had obtained a legal team.

After posting a series of videos that aimed to further slam Stephanie and Zach, Nikocado is now saying that his marriage to Orlin Home has fallen apart because of the YouTube drama. He claimed that his marriage is now in shambles due to internet commenters and the pressures to continue to post new content.