YouTuber MrBeast Reached 30 Million Subscribers With a Little Help From His Friends

If you haven’t heard of YouTuber MrBeast, it’s only a matter of time before you do. The 21-year-old, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has over 33.1 million subscribers thanks to elaborate stunt videos, which usually involve the internet celeb giving away large sums of money.

Once his channel took off, MrBeast hired four of his childhood friends to help him run the growing brand, and since then, the crew has acquired impressive social media followings themselves. Here’s what we’ve learned about the team behind "YouTube's biggest philanthropist."