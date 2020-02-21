We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
pewdiepie-1582324749271.png
Source: YouTube

PewDiePie Is Back on YouTube — and He Hasn't Changed a Bit

It's only been a little more than a month since popular YouTuber PewDiePie announced he was taking a break from the platform — his first in almost a decade of uploading a video every single day.

But now the controversial content creator has returned. In a new video uploaded on Feb. 21, PewDiePie is back to creating his daily content.

PewDiePie is back to creating videos.

In his new video, titled "I went on a break for 30 days & THIS HAPPENED," PewDiePie announces that he's back to his regularly scheduled programming and will make videos every day again.

"I broke my ten-year streak of daily uploads to do... I haven't done much," he admitted. "It's been nice actually."

PewDiePie revealed that while on his break, he and his wife, Marzia, went on vacation to Japan.

And of course, it wouldn't be a PewDiePie video without some tasteless jokes, so it didn't take long for him to joke about Coronavirus.