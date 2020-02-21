PewDiePie Is Back on YouTube — and He Hasn't Changed a Bit

In his new video, titled "I went on a break for 30 days & THIS HAPPENED," PewDiePie announces that he's back to his regularly scheduled programming and will make videos every day again.

"I broke my ten-year streak of daily uploads to do... I haven't done much," he admitted. "It's been nice actually."

PewDiePie revealed that while on his break, he and his wife, Marzia, went on vacation to Japan.

And of course, it wouldn't be a PewDiePie video without some tasteless jokes, so it didn't take long for him to joke about Coronavirus.