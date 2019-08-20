PewDiePie Marries Longtime Love Marzia Bisognin in a Beautiful, Intimate Ceremony

YouTube superstar PewDiePie and longtime girlfriend Marzia Bisognin got married on August 19, and fans are freaking out over the couple's gorgeous wedding photos. PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, and Marzia both shared the big news on social media on August 20. So how did PewDiePie and Marzia meet? How long have they been together? Here's everything you need to know about PewDiePie and Marzia's wedding and what led up to their beautiful union.

PewDiePie and Marzia's wedding was a romantic, intimate affair. The bride and groom haven't shared too many details about where they said "I do," but it's obvious from the photos that their ceremony was a beautiful, relatively small affair. PewDiePie might have over 99 million YouTube subscribers, but when it comes to his and Marzia's special day, the guest list was much smaller.

PewDiePie tweeted a series of stunning photos from his and Marzia's wedding, writing, "We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be... I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman."

How did PewDiePie and Marzia meet? PewDiePie and Marzia met through the internet, of course! Per the Daily Mail, Marzia first saw PewDiePie's videos in the summer of 2011 when friends recommended she watch the "idiot playing video games." PewDiePie and Marzia began corresponding over email, but he was living in Sweden and she was in Italy. On a whim, he left his family home and flew to Italy to be with Marzia. They've been together ever since!

Marzia is a writer, designer, and former YouTuber. From 2012 to 2018, Marzia ran her own YouTube channel and had over 7 million subscribers. But in October 2018, the popular vlogger announced she was leaving the platform to pursue her other career interests, including the launch of Mai Accents, a line of fine jewelry, pottery, and decor that ships worldwide.

"I have this feeling that it is time for me to try something new in my life," she said in her "Goodbye YouTube" video. "But it is something that I knew for a long time... I struggle with finding a reason to keep going [with YouTube]... and although I have loved every single moment of my YouTube journey, and I wouldn't take anything away from it... I feel like I'm ready to do something different."

Do PewDiePie and Marzia want to have kids? They already have two pug children, but the internet really wants PewDiePie and Marzia to have a human baby as well! Shortly after PewDiePie tweeted that he and Marzia were married, one fan responded, "So kids are next maybe? I'm just saying... I'd make a GREAT godfather, congratulations <3 you both look ready to take on the world together!" But PewDiePie and Marzia aren't so sure. The couple addressed their uncertainty in a May 2018 YouTube video.

