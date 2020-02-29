Can Dogs Get Coronavirus? Here's What You Should Know Before You Start Panicking

The VCA Hospitals site explains that most cases are contracted through poop, but a dog could get it by sharing food bowls with another dog who has the virus. As of now, there is no treatment for the coronavirus in dogs. But the good news is that dogs generally don't die from the illness. As previously stated, they usually have tummy problems for a few days and then get better on their own. If you think your dog has coronavirus, make an appointment with your vet as soon as you can.