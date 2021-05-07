15 Dog Mom Day Memes for the Only Mother's Day That Really Matters

It's that time of year again: Mother's Day! Hopefully, you wished your mother a very happy day by calling her on the phone or sending flowers, but you know, there's always time for some humor and memes you can send to make her laugh as well.

But if you opted to take in dogs instead of bringing more children into this world, you're still very worthy of being celebrated today. So in honor of Dog Mom Day, here are some memes to celebrate you or your friends who love and care for furry friends day after day.

Although your doggo might not be able to cook your breakfast in bed, you know they'll be by your side being adorable and wishing you the best regardless.