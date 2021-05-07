Logo
Dog Mom Day Memes
Source: iStock

15 Dog Mom Day Memes for the Only Mother's Day That Really Matters

By

May. 7 2021, Updated 12:12 p.m. ET

It's that time of year again: Mother's Day! Hopefully, you wished your mother a very happy day by calling her on the phone or sending flowers, but you know, there's always time for some humor and memes you can send to make her laugh as well.

But if you opted to take in dogs instead of bringing more children into this world, you're still very worthy of being celebrated today. So in honor of Dog Mom Day, here are some memes to celebrate you or your friends who love and care for furry friends day after day. 

Although your doggo might not be able to cook your breakfast in bed, you know they'll be by your side being adorable and wishing you the best regardless. 

1. When your son gives you this look...

happy dog mom day meme
Source: icanhascheezburger

Though the flowers may be ripped from your garden instead of from a shop, the sentiment remains the same. Just remember that when you're cleaning up the mess.

2. The realest dog moms understood this message the first time.

happy dog mom day meme
Source: mimi meme me

Even though we don't speak the same language, we can always figure out what our pups want based on a simple bark.

3. Yes, I shall dress up my pupper to wish myself a happy Dog Mom Day. Thanks for the idea!

happy dog mom day meme
Source: mimi meme me

A dog dressed up as a bee? Sign us up. 

4. There are MANY responsibilities when it comes to being a dog mom.

dogmommeme
Source: SomeeCards

A night out on the town with your friends sounds fun and all in theory, but what can really top staying in with your real best pal aka your dog? That's right, nothing. 

5. If you have several "dependents," all the more reason you should be wished a Happy Pet Mother's Day!

happy dog mom day meme
6. I love you too, son. The best son I'll probably ever have...

happy dog mom day meme
7. Just look at this adorable happy family celebrating their pink furry mom.

happy dog mom day meme
Source: makeameme
8. Someone get me a microphone. Let's scream this from the rooftops.

happy dog mom day meme
Source: baxterboo
9. It really is the thought that counts though!

happy dog mom day meme
10. I'm not sure if I believe you but once again I love the sentiment so you're forgiven!

happy dog mom day meme
Source: memecrunch
11. OK stop it right now. Do all doggy daycares do this? Asking for a friend.

happy dog mom day meme
Source: twitter

Fur mamas! Love it!

12. It still counts, hun!

happy dog mom day meme
Source: memegenerator

In fact, it's so much more important and rewarding than bringing a human up in today's world.

13. But you can still have it both ways...

happy dog mom day meme
Source: twitter

As evidenced in this priceless side-by-side above.

14. Sorry, not sorry!

dogmeme
Source: Somee Cards

Somebody grab some sunglasses for all that shade!

15. People who don't have dogs will never understand the struggle.

happy dog mom day meme
Source: reddit

Happy Mother's Day, dog moms! Send these to your friends and all the best to you, fur mamas! Hope your day is filled with slobber, paw prints, yummy treats, hugs, and licks! 

Don't let anyone tell you this day isn't just as much yours as it is your mother's!

