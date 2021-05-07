Logo
Mother's Day Memes

34 Memes and Quotes to Share With Your Mother This Sunday

May. 7 2021, Updated 10:10 a.m. ET

The most Hallmark holiday of the year, aka Mother's Day, is just around the corner. And though we love our moms 365 days a year, we're glad we have one Sunday in May to try and pack in a bunch of flowers, gratitude, quality time, and (obviously) hilarious memes. Because would you even be you if you didn't wish her the happiest Mother's Day with a funny quote or meme? Probably not.

So we've taken it upon ourselves to collect the funniest memes on the internet about moms, motherhood and Mother's Day, so you would have the perfect curated selection of memes and quotes to choose from. You're welcome!

Enjoy, and don't forget to call you mom!

1. If you were struggling to decide what to get your mom, we're now convinced flowers say thank you best.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram

"Could you make my bed? Also I'm hungry. And the laundry needs to be done. Have a happy Mother's Day! Love, your favorite child."

2. Though you could also get the things you *know* she'll use every day.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram

"Thank you for giving me life and thank you for not taking it back during my teen years."

3. Hello, this child is our personal hero.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram

"From teenage tantrums to adult ones, thanks for always handling my crap."

4. If you don't know what to write in your card, take a page out of this kid's book.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram

"You're not a regular mom, you're a cool mom." 

5. Or just get your mom good with this line.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram

"I love how we don't have to say out loud that I'm your favorite child."

6. Although she is honestly worth everything. Gotta keep saving for next year!

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram

"Mom, I could never repay you for everything you've given me, including the $1000 I am about to ask you for right now."

7. Honestly, we love our moms but we don't envy their job.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram

"Happy Mother's Day to the mom who doesn't care whether we marry a man or a woman, as long as we give her grandkids."

8. Happy Mother's Day to all dog moms as well.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram

"Happy Mothers' Day to those of us who were smart enough to avoid real motherhood."

9. If this ain't the truth, though.

happy mothers day meme

"Happy Mother's Day to my second favorite parent."

10. OK, we take it back. Step-moms have it somewhat worse than moms. Although at least they didn't have to deal with the child-birthing bit.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram

"For all the love you've given me, I promise to one day pay your nursing home bill."

11. On Insta: "So grateful for all the amazing moments we share year after year." IRL: "Happy Mother's Day, here are some flowers."

happy mothers day meme

"If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be here, and imagine how much that would suck."

12. But if you're a mom, you must be relieved that at least you get today to kick back and relax.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram

"Mom, we've hired a few people to fill in while you relax today."

13. And you can always drag your kids with hilarious jokes like this.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram

"No matter what life throws at you, at least you didn't have ugly children."

14. Oh no, Jim! There's always next year to not call your mom and just tag her on Instagram.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram

"Mom, I'm sorry for all the dumb stuff I did when I was younger. If it helps, you only know about half of it..."

15. Oh yeah, that's exactly where we thought this was going....

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram

"Thanks for the good looks, and all this crazy."

16. Non-moms are thankful for women like Cydni.

happy mothers day meme

"Having a weird mom builds character."

17. Is this a thing that happens when moms turn 50?

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram
18. All we can say is we're super grateful.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram
19. If Mother's Day had an Oscar's ceremony, this would be every mom's speech.

happy mothers day meme
20. Wait UP, what?!

happy mothers day meme
21. Gotta show your appreciation and gratitude wherever it's due.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram
22. I may be a baby, but that does not make you my mama.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram
23. Excuse me, it doesn't work that way.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram

"We've been together for so long I've forgotten which one of us is the bad influence (it's probably you)."

24. Oh, how the tables have turned.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram
25. We're imagining you sending this page to your mom and your mom printing the whole thing out.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram
26. Everyone should enjoy this one day a year. Moms and kids alike.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram
27. Oh dear...

happy mothers day meme
28. Don't forget to call your grandmas up as well! While you're at it, we're sure your aunt wouldn't mind a quick ring either.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram
29. No context needed.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram
30. At least send one online, no one wants to deal with facing this wrath.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram
31. Hispanic kids will understand.

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram
32. Happy Mother's Day!

happy mothers day meme
Source: Instagram
