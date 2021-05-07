34 Memes and Quotes to Share With Your Mother This Sunday

34 Memes and Quotes to Share With Your Mother This SundayBy Pippa Raga
The most Hallmark holiday of the year, aka Mother's Day, is just around the corner. And though we love our moms 365 days a year, we're glad we have one Sunday in May to try and pack in a bunch of flowers, gratitude, quality time, and (obviously) hilarious memes. Because would you even be you if you didn't wish her the happiest Mother's Day with a funny quote or meme? Probably not.
So we've taken it upon ourselves to collect the funniest memes on the internet about moms, motherhood and Mother's Day, so you would have the perfect curated selection of memes and quotes to choose from. You're welcome!
Enjoy, and don't forget to call you mom!
1. If you were struggling to decide what to get your mom, we're now convinced flowers say thank you best.
"Could you make my bed? Also I'm hungry. And the laundry needs to be done. Have a happy Mother's Day! Love, your favorite child."
2. Though you could also get the things you *know* she'll use every day.
"Thank you for giving me life and thank you for not taking it back during my teen years."
3. Hello, this child is our personal hero.
"From teenage tantrums to adult ones, thanks for always handling my crap."
4. If you don't know what to write in your card, take a page out of this kid's book.
"You're not a regular mom, you're a cool mom."
5. Or just get your mom good with this line.
"I love how we don't have to say out loud that I'm your favorite child."
6. Although she is honestly worth everything. Gotta keep saving for next year!
"Mom, I could never repay you for everything you've given me, including the $1000 I am about to ask you for right now."
7. Honestly, we love our moms but we don't envy their job.
"Happy Mother's Day to the mom who doesn't care whether we marry a man or a woman, as long as we give her grandkids."
8. Happy Mother's Day to all dog moms as well.
"Happy Mothers' Day to those of us who were smart enough to avoid real motherhood."
9. If this ain't the truth, though.
"Happy Mother's Day to my second favorite parent."
10. OK, we take it back. Step-moms have it somewhat worse than moms. Although at least they didn't have to deal with the child-birthing bit.
"For all the love you've given me, I promise to one day pay your nursing home bill."
11. On Insta: "So grateful for all the amazing moments we share year after year." IRL: "Happy Mother's Day, here are some flowers."
"If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be here, and imagine how much that would suck."
12. But if you're a mom, you must be relieved that at least you get today to kick back and relax.
"Mom, we've hired a few people to fill in while you relax today."
13. And you can always drag your kids with hilarious jokes like this.
"No matter what life throws at you, at least you didn't have ugly children."
14. Oh no, Jim! There's always next year to not call your mom and just tag her on Instagram.
"Mom, I'm sorry for all the dumb stuff I did when I was younger. If it helps, you only know about half of it..."
15. Oh yeah, that's exactly where we thought this was going....
"Thanks for the good looks, and all this crazy."
16. Non-moms are thankful for women like Cydni.
"Having a weird mom builds character."
17. Is this a thing that happens when moms turn 50?
18. All we can say is we're super grateful.
19. If Mother's Day had an Oscar's ceremony, this would be every mom's speech.
20. Wait UP, what?!
21. Gotta show your appreciation and gratitude wherever it's due.
22. I may be a baby, but that does not make you my mama.
23. Excuse me, it doesn't work that way.
"We've been together for so long I've forgotten which one of us is the bad influence (it's probably you)."