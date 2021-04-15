Here Are the Newest Teen Moms in the '16 and Pregnant' Family

In 2009, MTV introduced the world to 16 and Pregnant and our perceptions on teen motherhood were forever changed.

Along with Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Baltierra, and Amber Portwood, we’ve also been introduced to a number of other young women who have been brave enough to put their struggles in the spotlight.

Last year, MTV aired the first half of Season 6 of 16 and Pregnant and in March of 2021, the series returned with a few new faces. Here’s what we know about the cast.