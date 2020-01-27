The Reason John Todd Hight Jr. Never Appeared on '16 and Pregnant' Is Harrowing

Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant captured many devastating life stories, though perhaps none as unsettling as Kristina Robinson's.

The Texas-born adolescent met John Todd Hight Jr. in the spring of 2011. They only dated for three months, but the young woman spoke about the father of her first son, Lukas, with the utmost admiration during her appearances on the popular reality TV show. However, he never made it on-screen. What happened to Todd, an honorary cast member of 16 and Pregnant?