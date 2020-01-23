The ACE Family Found Out They Were Pregnant Right as the Cole Carrigan Drama Began

When thinking about content creators on YouTube, the ACE Family is near the top of the list of influencers. Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom have been chronicling their relationship for years on the site, and they've since gotten engaged, welcomed daughters Elle and Alaia, and revealed their marriage since starting their channel.

Most recently, the couple shared that they were expecting a baby boy together. While they kept the rest of the details of his arrival under wraps, they finally shared more about when fans can expect to see their family grow.

When is the ACE Family's due date? Catherine and Austin McBroom shared further details about when they're expecting their son to arrive, and how a psychic told Catherine about this baby a decade ago.