Cole Carrigan Was No Stranger to Controversy Before He Posted His Ace Family Video

Cole Carrigan started quite the drama when he released a video on Oct. 14 that accused Ace Family patriarch Austin McBroom of rape. The shocking video caused a media storm, and Austin soon went on the defense trying to clear his name and reputation. Screenshots, legal information, and name-calling flew between Austin and Cole online, and it doesn't seem like there's an end in sight for the scandal.

For many, this was the first time they've heard Cole Carrigan's name before. But, for others, Cole's name has been brought up in other YouTube controversies in the past. We've collected all the Cole Carrigan drama from the past — including when he was kicked out of the Team 10 house, and his most recent tweets about Austin.

Cole Carrigan's drama has led to other scandals in the past. Cole gained notoriety for his makeup tutorials, which earned him a spot in the Team 10 house, which is owned by Jake Paul. Soon after getting entrance to the home, he started involving himself in some pretty messy accusations. At a house party hosted by Vine star Cameron Dallas in May of 2019, Cole claimed that Cameron threw water on him in a move motivated by homophobia (Cole is openly gay).

Cole spoke out on the matter in a series of defamatory tweets. "So last night at a party i was outside talking to people minding my own business when Cameron Dallas decides to comes up to me and throw his water bottle all over me for absolutely no reason other than being a homophobic drunk a-----e. I won’t tolerate that s--t." He also posted a video of Cameron holding a nearly-empty water bottle to accompany the tweet.

i have too much respect for myself to be silent about a situation that needs to be brought to everyone’s attention — cole (@ColeCarrigann) May 5, 2019

Many other partygoers began to call Cole out, saying that Cameron had been throwing water on a lot of guests and he wasn't specifically targeting Cole. Fans also began defending Cameron, saying he has a history of supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

After calling out Cameron, Twitter users began digging through Cole's old social media content, and they found ones where he used racial slurs in videos. Cole issued an apology video entitled "Taking Accountability" on his channel. He vehemently denied being a racist, and said he was 12 years old and immature at the time he made them. He also blamed his conservative Texas upbringing on why the racist words were in his vocabulary.

Cole Carrigan was also kicked out of the Team 10 house. The Team 10 house is an "elite" home of YouTubers owned by Jake Paul in Calabasas. Those who are invited to live there and be part of Team 10 are able to use the home to make videos and collaborate with other team members. Cole was asked to leave Team 10 and the house in July after he got into an argument with Armani Izadi, a DJ who is close friends with Jake.

Cole alleged that Armani had used homophobic language against Cole when Team 10 had a night out together in Las Vegas (Cole was underage and Armani apparently had an issue with him joining). Cole said other Team 10 members were also homophobic toward him, and that their behavior made living at the house a hostile environment for him. Jake asked Cole to leave, but Cole claimed he left on his own terms.

Cole isn't backing down on his Ace Family video. Though Cole has been facing a lot of backlash in the wake of his "The Truth About the Ace Family" video, he's still not willing to apologize for putting the video out. Leslie Hannah Belle, one of the women involved in the drama, has publicly stated that Austin did not rape her that night, and she released screenshots of texts where Cole said he wanted to release the video to get money.

Austin has tweeted about taking legal action against Cole for what he says are slanderous comments, but Cole is unafraid of what is to come. The vlogger said that Austin's continuous messages about getting a legal team involve actually show that he is guilty. He also admitted on Twitter that his initial motive for releasing the video was for money, but that he can acknowledge that was wrong.

here’s the rest of the conversation he posted that was left out. the police are involved and i will not be speaking about this anymore. pic.twitter.com/ARgazMQHAS — cole (@ColeCarrigann) October 17, 2019

Cole also tweeted a screenshot of a text conversation between himself and the two women mentioned in his video, who were allegedly with Austin on the night in question. In these screenshots, Cole said that he wanted to release the video to get justice for the women. Austin and the rest of the Ace Family is trying to move on from the drama of the last few days. The family just posted a video of their youngest daughter, Alaïa's, first birthday shoot.