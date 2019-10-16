ACE Family Patriarch Austin McBroom Responds to Rape and Cheating Allegations

Earlier this week, YouTuber Cole Carrigan posted a video accusing fellow content creator Austin McBroom of being a serial cheater and rapist. Austin, his wife Catherine Paiz, and their two daughters aka the ACE family are known for their relationship videos and family-centered content.

The Ace Family subscriber count hasn't been affected yet as fans search for the truth. In the accusatory video, Cole discloses alleged texts from multiple females who have reportedly hooked up with Austin. The former “Team 10” member also revealed to fans that one of his close friends was allegedly raped by Austin in a hotel room in Miami.

Source: YouTube

Austin has since released a public statement regarding the allegations. While the patriarch of the ACE family takes legal action against the alleged claims, the latest scandal doesn’t seem to have impacted their reach aka their sub count on social media. The YouTube family currently boasts almost 18 million subscribers. However, in today’s world of “cancel” culture, this influencer family of four could meet the ax.

ACE Family addresses subscribers and responds to rape and cheating allegations. Following Cole’s video, Austin posted a statement on social media responding to the allegations. "If you have not heard, I have recently been a victim of extortion, defamation, and slander," he wrote on Twitter. "I knew this was a cold world but never did I foresee something this disturbing upon me."

I hope you really all understand what’s going on here... pic.twitter.com/rQ2HEOBFnW — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) October 15, 2019

He continued: "Thank you to all my Ace family members for all of your concerns and thank you to those who know my character and my heart. I don't wish this upon anyone and I can only hope that those responsible for this learn from their mistakes and become better people. My family and I [are] dealing with this matter privately and taking legal action.”

Adding, “Bullying, extortion, slander, and defamation of character is something I will not stand for and I can promise that justice will be served." In the following tweet, Austin revealed that the family has taken “legal action to handle this matter of extortion.”

Source: YouTube

Additionally, Cole claimed in the exposé video that gossip vlogger, Keem, was paid $500,000 of hush money by the Ace family to remain silent. In response, Keem tweeted: "Dude asked me how much did the ACE family paid to not make the vid, I said $500k sarcastically. Now he said making a expose vid. Truth is the woman I planned on interviewing went MIA [sic]."

Following the video’s release, one girl who was allegedly involved reportedly spoke out in a since-deleted Instagram post. "I feel like this video was made for the wrong reasons, and this wasn't Cole's story to tell. Cole even texted me saying we could potentially get $100,000 from this, following the claim that Drama Alert was payed off $500k [sic]," she reportedly stated (via E! News ), posting alleged screenshots between the pair, which have since been shared by Austin.

She continued: "I wanted to say that Austin McBroom is not to blame in the situation, and did not rape me or anyone. I'm currently handling this situation in my own way."