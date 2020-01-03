The Ace Family Announced Their Pregnancy Just Three Months After the Cole Carrigan Drama

If you haven't heard of Austin McBroom and his wife Catherine Paiz from their widely popular YouTube Channel, then you likely have heard of them in connection to Cole Carrigan. Back on Oct. 14, 2019, Cole posted a scathing video about the Ace Family patriarch, during which he accused Austin of raping a woman, cheating on Catherine, and attempting to cover it up by paying off a reporter.

The video went viral and it led to a slew of press surrounding the potential dark side of the YouTube star. The fate of the Ace's family-centered channel was in jeopardy, even as Austin vehemently denied the claims against him.

Source: Getty

While many expected that the longstanding infidelity rumors about Austin would lead to the demise of his relationship with Catherine, the two have remained a united front. Less than three months after the Cole Carrigan drama, the parents of Elle and Alaïa shocked fans with an update. Is the Ace Family having another baby? Read on to find out about their latest announcement, and how the scandal has really affected their entire family.

Is the Ace Family having another baby? After getting together in 2015, Austin and Catherine soon began expanding their family. Daughter Elle was born the following year, and their Ace Family YouTube channel was born out of their initials. The family chronicled their experiences with new parenthood, and Austin proposed to Catherine in 2017. Alaïa arrived the next year, and the family continued to grow their success on their YouTube channel, which currently has 17.8 million subscribers.

Before Cole's intense video, Austin had been accused of cheating on Catherine with multiple other women. Some even came forward and attempted to interact with Catherine online to come clean about his transgressions. But, Catherine expressed how she didn't believe in the rumors. On Jan. 2, the Ace Family celebrated the beginning of a new year (and a potential clean slate from all the drama) by announcing Catherine's third pregnancy.

Source: Instagram

Catherine posted a photo of her lying down in a bikini on the beach. Austin and their daughters' hands can be seen touching her pregnant stomach. "I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world," Catherine wrote in her caption. Austin, on the other hand, posted a video of the first ultrasound for the baby.

Kylie Jenner, who helped reveal Alaïa's gender ahead of her 2017 birth, commented her excitement for the couple on Catherine's post. "Ahhhh congrats friend," she wrote. "You were made for this." In an atypical move for a family with such a huge YouTube following, the couple also revealed the gender of their upcoming bundle of joy in their posts.

Source: Instagram

The Ace Family's low-key gender reveal. Even though Alaïa's gender reveal included a billionaire cameo and a party, the couple chose to keep things simple for the reveal for their third child. Catherine and Austin each announced that they were expecting a boy in their Instagrams. Catherine concluded her Instagram caption with a tender quote about having a boy. "You were the missing puzzle piece, I can’t wait to meet you son," she wrote.