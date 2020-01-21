The ACE Family's Austin and Catherine Finally Admit They Got Married... in 2017

While some know Austin McBroom, Catherine Paiz, and their daughters Elle and Alaïa from the ACE Family YouTube channel — which has millions of subscribers — many were first introduced to the family following an "exposed" video that beauty vlogger Cole Carrigan posted in October of 2019 that alleged Austin was a cheater.

However you came to learn about this powerhouse YouTube family, there is no denying that every move that the ACE Family makes is followed closely by their big fanbase.