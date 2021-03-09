'Teen Mom OG's' Catelynn Is Pregnant With Another Girl — What Name Did She Pick?

On March 7, 2021, Catelynn hinted at her baby's name on Instagram. She referred to her as " Baby Z " and said they'd already chosen a name in an interview with Celebuzz . Unfortunately, she didn't reveal much else in the way of explaining what the "Z" stands for, but it is presumably the first initial of her and Tyler's new baby girl's name.

It could be just a placeholder for the baby's actual name if Catelynn and Tyler don't want to reveal it until after her birth. But in an Instagram Story, Catelynn did say that she already knows the name, so the "Z" could stand for something specific.

The other names Catelynn and Tyler chose for their daughters have no common link, so it's hard to say what the letter actually stands for. But, given the unique nature of their other daughters' names, it probably won't be something super common.