Catelynn Baltierra Suffered a Miscarriage Before Her Fans Knew She Was Pregnant

Fans of Teen Mom OG often find themselves playing the waiting game of figuring out which young mom is going to get pregnant again next. It's not uncommon for moms in the franchise to announce new pregnancies because they are, after all, well past their teen years now. But when Catelynn Baltierra announced on Instagram that she had been pregnant and suffered a miscarriage, it was a shock to many.

Catelynn has been forthright about her pregnancies and losses over the years. She and her husband Tyler Baltierra have also been plenty open about their adoption story with their firstborn daughter, Carly. They hadn’t said if another baby was in the cards for them, but they had anticipated adding another child to the family.

What is the timeline for Catelynn Baltierra's miscarriage?

On Dec. 8, 2020, Catelynn shared an Instagram post with a positive pregnancy test. She explained in the caption that she had planned to let her fans and followers know about her pregnancy but that she suffered a miscarriage unexpectedly. She said she wanted to share the loss with her fans to let them know they aren't alone in their own struggles. Although, she told Champion Daily, it’s still raw for her .

"On Thanksgiving 2020 I started bleeding,” Catelynn said. "No matter what, I believe that when a woman sees a positive test you automatically start getting excited… All of that came crashing down." She added, "It was super early but like I said before it still hurts and all the excitement goes out the window. This is why we waited to tell Nova… because experiencing one miscarriage in my past, I knew it was a sad possibility."

Article continues below advertisement

If the miscarriage was early, Catelynn might have gotten pregnant a few weeks before Thanksgiving, placing her at roughly four or five weeks along. And, while it's not uncommon for women to suffer early miscarriages like this, as Catelynn explained, it’s still a very real loss she and Tyler felt after the initial excitement.