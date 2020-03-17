Catelynn and Tyler Explain That Carly May Be Absent From 'Teen Mom OG'

Teen Mom OG alums Catelynn and Tyler gave birth to their first daughter, Carly, just over a decade ago. In a heartfelt moment shared on the show, the couple decided to give their firstborn up for adoption in the hopes that she would have a better life than Catelynn and Tyler felt they could provide her with.

Now, Carly is about to turn 11, and Catelynn and Tyler still have a good relationship with her adoptive parents.