Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Put Fans Through the Wringer With Relationship Struggles

Last December, Teen Mom OG fans were devastated to learn that Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra had decided to take a break from each other just three years into their marriage. The announcement came as a shock given that the duo was expecting a baby at the time. "YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce!" Catelynn clarified on social media. "I am supporting what [Tyler] wants now! WE love each other and ALWAYS WILL!"

So, did the couple make it through their rough patch or have they called it quits? Scroll down for an update on the middle school sweethearts. Are Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra still married?

We’re happy to report that the pair is still married and welcomed a daughter named Vaeda on Feb. 21, 2019. (They’re also parents to daughter Novalee, 4. They gave their first child, Carly, up for adoption on 16 and Pregnant in 2009.) Though the reality stars still have some issues, Catelynn recently revealed that they’re very much committed to one another. "We’re living in the same place, we did couple’s therapy together and therapy on ourselves as individuals, which I think helped a lot," she told Us Weekly.

"We were just honest with ourselves and with each other during that time. I think, you know couple’s therapy helped too. Learning how to talk and communicate." The 27-year-old added that their relationship has lasted more than a decade for a reason. "Tyler and I just click. We’re really opposite, but we have a lot of similarities," Catelynn explained. "I feel like some people are just meant to be with one another and I really just feel like that’s him and I; we just really bond and click and connect."

Tyler initiated the month-long separation. A year after Catelynn went to treatment for suicidal thoughts, and in the midst of her pregnancy with Vaeda, Tyler admitted that he needed some time apart.

"I know Tyler has been frustrated in our marriage for a while and has been seeing a therapist," Catelynn shared on Teen Mom OG. "He decided he wanted to try living separately for a month." Although the suggestion really upset her at first, Catelynn began to understand her husband’s viewpoint when she started attending therapy on her own. "We’ve been together for so long that it’s like, who are you as a person, by yourself?" she reasoned.

