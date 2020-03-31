Did Maci Bookout Really Quit 'Teen Mom?' The Star Is a Vehement Critic of the Show

Maci Bookout is one of the loudest opponents of Teen Mom OG. In the course of the past few years, the star made several comments about the shortcomings of the show, drawing attention to its failure to provide an accurate portrayal of its stars. In a tweet posted in 2019, she ventured so far as to condemn the producers for their unfair insistence on only capturing the most heated conflicts on camera. But did Maci ever quit the show?