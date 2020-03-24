Are Cheyenne and Matt Still Together? The 'Teen Mom' Stars Disagree on Children

Are Cheyenne and Matt Still Together? The 'Teen Mom' Stars Disagree on ChildrenBy Michelle Stein
When it was announced that Cheyenne Floyd would join the cast of Teen Mom OG — after Farrah Abraham was fired from the show — plenty of fans weren't happy about it. This was mostly because she wasn't ever technically a teen mother. (Cheyenne gave birth to her daughter, Ryder, when she was 24.) Still, she managed to grow on longtime viewers of the show. And those who became invested in her story are curious: Are Cheyenne and Matt still together?
Cheyenne burst onto the reality TV scene after appearing on MTV's Are You the One? and then The Challenge, where she met her daughter's father, Cory Wharton. Although the parents are dedicated to amicably co-parenting Ryder, they are not a couple. Cory is actually expecting a baby with his girlfriend. And as far as Teen Mom OG has shown, Cheyenne and Matt have been dating for more than a year at this point.
But are Cheyenne and Matt still together? Let's take a deep dive into their relationship — as well as the evidence pointing to their possible breakup.
Are Cheyenne and Matt from 'Teen Mom OG' still together?
Back in November 2019, fans with a keen eye noticed that both Cheyenne and Matt had deleted all photos of themselves as a couple from their Instagram accounts. Which seems like an odd thing to do for two people who were in a committed relationship, right?
Not only did Cheyenne and Matt erase nearly all social media evidence of having been a couple, but they also haven't posted any new photos together since then. It didn't take long before viewers were convinced they had called it quits.
Eventually, Cheyenne confirmed that she and Matt had split during a Q&A session on Instagram.
Matt also confirmed their breakup, except he did so via Instagram live. "Yes, I am single. I wish I could give you guys more of an understanding, but I actually didn't get close. I don't really know what the f--k happened if you want me to be real," he said, according to OK! magazine.
"I am not here to bash anybody, my ex included. I still love her, it's just, you know, I will always have a love for her, everybody around her as well, her family and friends, all of that kind of stuff," Matt continued. "I can't really give you too much, because I don't know. If you know me, you know me, you know me, you know kind of what happened I guess as far as the energy being shifted, you know what I mean. When the energy fell off, I just fell back you know."
Cheyenne and Matt weren't on the same page about children.
During an August 2019 episode of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne and Matt revealed to viewers that they had very different timelines in mind when it came to the possibility of having a baby together.
"What age do you want to have kids?" Cheyenne asked while the couple and Ryder were eating at a restaurant.
"I don't know, I was thinking in the 30s or whatever," Matt explained. "Early 30s, though. I know what you want, though, and I guess that's why I'm nervous."
Let's just say Cheyenne's plan was a bit different.
"I've always said that when Ryder turned 2, I was going to be pregnant or have another baby — and it didn't matter who was the birth dad. I was just going to do it," she said with a laugh. (But she was clearly a little serious.)
Matt's face said it all: hell no.
Fans might not ever know the details surrounding what happened to the Teen Mom OG couple, or whether Cheyenne's desire to have another baby ASAP played any part in their breakup. But one thing's for sure: Cheyenne and Matt are no longer together.
Hopefully, they're both able to grow from the experience — and ultimately find new partners who are better suited to the lives they envision for themselves.
You can watch Teen Mom OG on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. (ET) on MTV.
