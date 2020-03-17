Did Infidelity Ruin Mackenzie and Josh McKee's Marriage on 'Teen Mom OG'?

Season 8b of Teen Mom OG premieres on March 17 with new cast member Mackenzie McKee, and the 16 and Pregnant alum is working through some relationship issues. In a preview, the 25-year-old turns to her mom for advice after discovering that Josh, her husband of six years, has been unfaithful.

"I truly believed nothing like this would ever happen," Mackenzie admits. "I’ve cried myself to bed because of how humiliated I am right now. I do not see us being together." Does this mean the pair is headed for divorce?