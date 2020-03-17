Did Infidelity Ruin Mackenzie and Josh McKee's Marriage on 'Teen Mom OG'?By Allison Cacich
Season 8b of Teen Mom OG premieres on March 17 with new cast member Mackenzie McKee, and the 16 and Pregnant alum is working through some relationship issues. In a preview, the 25-year-old turns to her mom for advice after discovering that Josh, her husband of six years, has been unfaithful.
"I truly believed nothing like this would ever happen," Mackenzie admits. "I’ve cried myself to bed because of how humiliated I am right now. I do not see us being together." Does this mean the pair is headed for divorce?
Are 'Teen Mom' stars Mackenzie and Josh still together?
The longtime couple publicly announced their split in August, but reconciled after attending a Christian-based marriage counseling retreat.
"One day we were walking back to our hotel room after a lesson and [Josh] just stopped me and said, 'I’m ready to give my life to Christ,'" Mackenzie recalled in an interview with People magazine. "That is something that I’ve been patiently praying for nine years."
The mother of three acknowledged that in the past, there has been cheating on both sides. "Our marriage has always needed fixing. It’s always needed help," she stated. "I had been angry with him for a long time and had never really forgiven him…"
When they decided to separate in 2019, Mackenzie truly felt the relationship was beyond repair. "I was done. I was absolutely done," she confessed. But the fitness trainer’s mother, Angie Douthit, urged her not to give up.
"I’ve seen marriages restored and it worked out great," Angie tells her daughter in a clip from the upcoming season. "You guys built too much up together to throw it all away. Too many young couples get divorced over stupid stuff like this and children are just messed up. I see it too much and I want to protect my grandkids."
After giving birth to her and Josh's first son, Gannon, when she was just 16, Mackenzie went on to welcome daughter Jaxie in 2014 and son Broncs in 2016. "You know I’m praying for you guys," Angie, who tragically passed away in December after a two-year battle with cancer, adds. "Life is too short to be fighting anyways."
Josh reproposed to Mackenzie with a new ring in October.
Just two months after confirming that they had called it quits, Josh got down on one knee again following an extravagant scavenger hunt for Mackenzie’s birthday. "We found our way back to each other even when we thought it was impossible," the blonde beauty told People at the time. "I fell in love with a new man."
Mackenzie revealed that she was completely caught off guard by the romantic gesture. "I see this cowboy that I married dressed up in this suit with a rose in his mouth. And he was walking towards me and the music starts playing and I’m like, 'Oh my gosh. I cannot believe this is happening,'" she remembered thinking.
Josh had already picked a venue and date for the vow renewal, which will undoubtedly be shown on Teen Mom OG. "I know he loves me more now than he ever has," Mackenzie declared.
New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.
