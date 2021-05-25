There Are Rumors About 'Teen Mom 2' Being Canceled After Adding New Moms

There are two things keeping MTV alive these days — constant marathons of Ridiculousness and, of course, the Teen Mom franchise. Or, in this case, Teen Mom 2.

Somehow, the network has managed to ensure that there is always a season of Teen Mom OG or Teen Mom 2 airing throughout the year. For the most part, fans don't hate it. There are, however, the frequent rumblings that one or both shows are going to be canceled.