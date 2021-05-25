There Are Rumors About 'Teen Mom 2' Being Canceled After Adding New Moms

There Are Rumors About 'Teen Mom 2' Being Canceled After Adding New MomsBy Chrissy Bobic
May. 25 2021, Published 4:34 p.m. ET
There are two things keeping MTV alive these days — constant marathons of Ridiculousness and, of course, the Teen Mom franchise. Or, in this case, Teen Mom 2.
Somehow, the network has managed to ensure that there is always a season of Teen Mom OG or Teen Mom 2 airing throughout the year. For the most part, fans don't hate it. There are, however, the frequent rumblings that one or both shows are going to be canceled.
What most TV shows need to survive are high enough viewership numbers and ads to continue to keep the lights on. Most MTV shows seem to rely on advertisements for half of the commercial breaks, and previews for other MTV shows for the other half of the breaks. So far, it has worked pretty well, but now Teen Mom 2 fans are worried once again about this particular show's future.
Is 'Teen Mom 2' ending?
Before the second part of Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 premiered, there were rumors that it wouldn't return at all. But, lo and behold, it came back with a new set of episodes and tons of fans ready to see what kind of drama the young moms would drum up. And right now, even though viewers are worried about the show's future, it doesn't look like there are plans for Teen Mom 2 to end.
There were reports that the first half of Season 10 brought in less than stellar viewership numbers. To put it into perspective, most episodes have come in at around 1 million viewers, but episodes in Season 10 in 2020 were clocking in at around half of that. For other shows, that could be the mark of death. For MTV, it apparently means putting a new mom in the cast and seeing if it changes things.
'Teen Mom 2' added a new cast member in 2021.
When Teen Mom 2 returned in 2021 with more Season 10 episodes, Ashley Jones from Young and Pregnant joined the rest of the cast. Her story is one marred by drama between her and her fiancé Bar Smith's families and their own troubled past together. On Teen Mom 2, they seem intent on moving on from the drama, however.
Following some tension with the other moms during a Young and Pregnant reunion special, Ashley explained on YouTube that she agreed to join Teen Mom 2 in order to get away from that and start fresh.
"After that last reunion and a few other situations played out, I no longer felt that connection [to the show] or the need to hold on," she shared. "So when the opportunity presented itself this time around I took it."
Where is Chelsea DeBoer now?
When Chelsea DeBoer left Teen Mom 2 after having been an original young mom on the show, Ashley slid into her place. But Chelsea's exit wasn't easy for her. During the Teen Mom 2 Season 10 reunion that aired at the end of 2020, Chelsea explained she felt it was the right time for her to step away from the show and focus on her family and her privacy.
Since leaving Teen Mom 2, Chelsea has dedicated an Instagram account to decorating her new custom-built home. She has also been working on Aubree Says, her own home decor line. Despite the show once being the source of what was likely a pretty lucrative paycheck, Chelsea seems to be doing just fine.
Watch Teen Mom 2 on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.