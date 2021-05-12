Jade Cline From 'Teen Mom 2' Got Plastic Surgery and Her Transformation Has Viewers in Shock

After Jenelle Evans was forced to say goodbye to Teen Mom 2 in Season 9, viewers were reintroduced to 16 & Pregnant’s Jade Cline. Although longtime viewers missed the drama that Jenelle brought to the table, Jade and her child’s father, Sean Austin, have had more than their share of controversy.

Recently, Jade Cline made headlines once again after she revealed a new look on Instagram and now fans are wondering — did Jade get plastic surgery ?

Did ‘Teen Mom 2’s' Jade Cline have plastic surgery?

Earlier this year, Teen Mom 2’s Jade Cline revealed that she had a Brazilian butt lift, also known as a BBL, in January, and she detailed her journey in Season 11 of Teen Mom 2. According to Jade, the procedure “was 10 times worse than childbirth,” which was evident in recently released clips of the show. Jade told Pop Culture , "I feel like we documented a lot of the horrible stuff that comes with it."

In a preview for an upcoming episode, viewers saw Jade sobbing in agony after her operation as she rode back home from Miami in the back of a minivan. On a previous episode of Jade’s podcast, Jay and Kay Unfiltered , she explained her true motivations for having the surgery. Jade shared, “I saw so many people I knew that were having BBLs, and I was so impressed and astonished at the shapes of their bodies. It was a lot of pain. The journey had a lot of unexpected turns. Some crazy stuff happened. MTV documented all of it, so you guys will see.”

Along with documenting the results of her BBL on the new season of Teen Mom 2, Jade has been consistent about sharing her plastic surgery journey on social media. In early February, Jade wrote on Instagram , “I’m a little over three weeks out from my surgery. People keep asking me if I’ve lost weight and that’s not really the case. I had some fat transferred so my weight is still around the same. It’s just proportion[ed] differently.”

Although Jade’s mom, Christy, and her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, who also recently underwent plastic surgery, have been there to support her, Jade said that her experience was difficult, to say the least. Despite the downfalls of plastic surgery, Jade said that her operation was the first of many steps she’s taking to find happiness. She explained, “I've been doing a lot of self-reflecting and figuring out who I am.”

