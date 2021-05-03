Briana DeJesus Has a Spotty Dating Record on 'Teen Mom 2'

The last thing Briana DeJesus probably needs amid a pandemic is a boyfriend. But in the Nov. 17, 2020 episode of Teen Mom 2, she kind of / sort of introduced her newest beau to the world.

She did her best to keep his identity hidden so they could take a trip to Puerto Rico, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating hard on who he is and where he’s from. Now, Briana has finally come forward with some more details about her new man.