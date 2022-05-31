Why Was Jenelle Fired From 'Teen Mom 2'? Here's a Breakdown of the Drama

Jenelle got the boot from MTV’s Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 because of her husband's actions. David Eason shot and killed their family dog (David claimed the dog had bitten his and Jenelle's daughter, Ensley), and MTV no longer wanted anything to do with Jenelle.

MTV had already stopped working with David a year earlier in 2018 for a completely separate reason: He had tweeted homophobic statements.