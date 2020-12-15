What Have Barbara and Jenelle Evans Been up to Since They Were Fired from 'Teen Mom 2'?

When Teen Mom 2 debuted in 2011, it originally chronicled the lives of four young moms from Season 2 of 16 & Pregnant. Viewers got to see Leah Messer, Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska), Kailyn Lowry, and Jenelle Evans as they continued to navigate being young mothers while many of their peers were just trying to get through high school.

Jenelle dealt with drug issues and a series of bad relationships. She also struggled with the fact that her mom, Barbara Evans, had full custody of her son, Jace.