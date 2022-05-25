Kailyn Lowry Has Left 'Teen Mom 2' After 11 Years on the Show
It's the end of an era, folks. After more than a decade on Teen Mom 2, star Kailyn Lowry has left the show. During the reunion episode that aired on May 24, 2022, she said that after 11 years, she's made the choice to move on.
However, this isn't the first time Kailyn has talked about leaving Teen Mom 2. Over the years, she has openly discussed it more than once. So while the news isn't a complete shock, she will definitely be missed on the show.
Here's why she's decided now is the time to go.
Why did Kailyn Lowry leave 'Teen Mom 2'?
During her statement on the reunion show, Kailyn simply said that it was time for her to do different things.
"I think I need to move on," she said to the co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab. "I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I'm ready."
In a recent interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Kailyn expanded on her reasonings for leaving Teen Mom 2 behind and mentioned that she wanted to focus on her family.
"I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn't feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore," she said.
She didn't say what exactly the clash in goals was, but she has opened up about issues she's had with the show before.
On an April 2022 episode of her podcast Barely Famous, Kailyn spoke with Perez Hilton about being on Teen Mom 2. She stated that the ratings for the show had been dropping and that she didn't like how much she was getting paid. She also plainly said she wasn't interested in filming the show.
What is Kailyn Lowry doing after 'Teen Mom 2'?
Unfortunately for fans, Kailyn hasn't announced what she's got planned for life after Teen Mom. However, since she said she wanted to focus on herself and her kids, she may not pick up any new public projects for now.
But aside from being a mom of four, she is also the host of several podcasts.
In her Instagram bio, Kailyn says she's the founder of the KILLR Podcast Network. As of now, she co-hosts the Coffee Convos Podcast alongside former Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley; she co-hosts the Baby Mamas No Drama Podcast with Vee Rivera; and she hosts the Barely Famous podcast on her own.
Plus, Kailyn mentions in her bio that she's a New York Times bestselling author. So far, she's released five books: three of them are nonfiction, one of them is a children's book, and one is an adult coloring book.
Even though Kailyn — who is active on social media — is no longer on Teen Mom 2, fans will still have plenty of chances to keep up with her next projects.
Who is Kailyn Lowry's boyfriend?
Kailyn appears to be dating a man named Elijah Scott. In a May 2022 Convos With Coffee podcast, Kailyn referred to having met the "love of [her] life," per The Sun. According to the publication, Elijah is an Army serviceman.
Later that month, she took to her Instagram stories to post a pic of him with her son Lux eating together. She wrote on the photo: "I literally cannot 😭🦀."
However, this is not the first time Kailyn has posted about Elijah on Instagram. Earlier in May 2022, she posted a photo of the two of them in her kitchen. She captioned the shot, "All good over here 🥰."
You can stream Teen Mom 2 on Paramount Plus.