Kailyn Lowry Has a New Beau, and It's Impossible to Keep Him Secret

Kailyn Lowry Has a New Beau, and It's Impossible to Keep Him SecretBy Jamie Lerner
May. 18 2022, Published 9:32 a.m. ET
We’re now in Season 11 of Teen Mom 2, and these moms aren’t even teens anymore. Despite this, there’s still plenty of drama to keep up with between baby daddies, heartbreak, and new beaus — especially for Kailyn Lowry. Kailyn is one of the most exciting moms to watch thanks to her affinity towards, well, drama. And now, she has a new boyfriend.
After appearing on 16 and Pregnant thanks to her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, she infamously married Javi Marroquin, with whom she had another son. After Kail and Javi’s split in 2017, she dated Chris Lopez, with whom she had two more sons. Since then, however, Kailyn has tried to keep her relationships under the radar, so who is the Teen Mom star dating now?
‘Teen Mom’ star Kailyn Lowry has a new boyfriend, according to rumors.
Although his identity hasn’t been verified, rumors suggest that Kailyn Lowry is now dating her neighbor, Elijah Scott. The news first broke thanks to Teen Mom Instagram fan account @teenmomchatter. The original fan page wrote:
“Allow me to introduce Kail Lowry’s new boo. He’s 23 and will be 24 in June; [he's] a military man who is originally from Delaware but recently moved to Hartley, across the street from Kail after being stationed in Hawaii. He has been previously married but has no children of his own. The ex wife texted him while he was at Kail’s house, which prompted the 2 a.m. tweet that people presumed was about one of Kail’s exes.”
The caption went on to theorize, “I also heard allegations of him being a cheater and abusive, but I do not know him and no charges have ever been filed against him. I wish the new couple the best, since she has recently insinuated in her story that she is in love.”
To add validity to the claim, The Sun “exclusively confirmed” that Kailyn is dating Elijah, who’s seven years her junior. The Army man lived in Hawaii and Virginia but now lives in Delaware in a $280,000 home he bought in December 2021 next to Kail’s nearly $1 million mansion. According to records, he put his home up for rent in April after supposedly moving in with Kailyn.
Kailyn hasn’t confirmed who she’s dating now, but all evidence points to Elijah.
When the @teenmomchatter account first broke the news of Kailyn’s new boyfriend, Kail posted on her story, “Y’all gotta stop believing everything on Instagram.” However, after the fan account shared receipts of Elijah’s car at Kailyn’s house, the fan account was taken down. Not only that, but two of Kailyn’s exes actually corroborated the story.
Her most recent ex, Malik Montgomery, was kept a secret through most of their relationship. After getting burned by gossip columns and fan rumors, Kailyn did her best to keep her relationship with Malik under wraps, going so far as to even call him a “mystery man” guest on her podcast, which was released in March after they had already split.
But in her Feb. 17 court deposition in the Briana DeJesus lawsuit, Kail revealed, “I refused to film about a person I was dating. His name is Malik Montgomery.”
However, Kailyn and Malik stopped following each other on social media after March 10, and on March 13, Malik shared in an Instagram video: “I’m single now. I was in a relationship with somebody for an extended period of time. There were a lot of ups and downs. It was a f--king rollercoaster. Going into this year, I feel like I’ve been working on myself so much to be the best version of myself.”
But when he commented on a post from @teenmomshaderoom_, he basically confirmed Kail’s new relationship: “Played me for the kid … thrive on, girl.” Not only that, but Kail’s very public ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, shared what he knows about Kail’s new boo on his podcast, P.T.S.D. — Pressure Talks with Single Dads.
“Recently I had to pull my kid’s mom to the side and be like, ‘Yo, there is no reason my four-year-old should be telling me about every dude you sleep with.’ He was just telling me about this last dude and now he’s telling me about the new dude. They told me the dude lives with her. I can’t control what you do.”
So although Kailyn has yet to confirm that she’s now dating Elijah, it seems like she is, especially after she admitted she has a boyfriend in an Instagram story. And if so, we wish her the best — as entertaining as her drama is, we still want Kailyn to be happy!
New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.