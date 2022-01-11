Kailyn Lowry Is One of the Few Moms Absent From 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion'

"I had to work at home [and] the offer wasn't worth it financially," she wrote in her answer. "It just didn't make sense for myself / my family."

Things seem to be pretty tense between Kailyn and Teen Mom 2 producers in general. After the father of two of her sons, Chris Lopez, signed a contract to film with the series, Kailyn reportedly refused to shoot anymore if he was an official part of it. Kailyn said on Instagram in October 2021 that she hadn't filmed for three months.