Briana and Ashley’s Drama Outside of 'Teen Mom 2' — Explained

When newcomer Ashley Jones joined the cast of Teen Mom 2, it enabled another young mom to share her life with millions of viewers. She took Chelsea DeBoer's place on the roster, and in the second part of Season 10, Ashley is working on building her life with her daughter and her fiancé, Bar Smith.

For the most part, things seem to be on the up and up for them both as they move into a new home together and put all of their own drama behind them.