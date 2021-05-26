Is 'Teen Mom 2' Cast Member Briana DeJesus Married?

In the first half of Season 10 of Teen Mom 2, viewers saw reality star Briana DeJesus talk about a man she was seeing, and though she had feelings for him, she knew things weren't going to go anywhere. The mom of two told her bestie Shirley Burgos in Episode 10, "It was supposed to be a secret. He's not fully available. It's not going to go anywhere." However, in the same episode, she went off to Puerto Rico with him for vacation.

Viewers may have thought that the two had called it quits since she wasn't talking about him anymore nor did fans get to see him on the reality show. Apparently, they didn't. Briana and her guy Javi Gonzalez are together, and fans will see him make his MTV debut in Episode 22 of Teen Mom 2, which airs on May 25. Earlier this month, Briana, in an exclusive interview with EOnline, opened up about her relationship with Javi publicly for the first time.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared, "I'm navigating, and I'm trying, and I hope he's the one." She added, "He's OK with people knowing about us, but he'd rather keep some stuff private, and I understand, and I get it." Brianna and her boyfriend of eight months have recently been making headlines about taking a big step in their relationship. Is Briana married? Is she now Mrs. Gonzalez? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their exciting relationship news!

Are Briana DeJesus and Javi Gonzalez married? Briana and her tattoo artist boyfriend did not tie the knot, but the happy couple are engaged. That's right! The MTV personality made the surprising announcement on May 24 via TiKTok. Briana shared a montage of videos of the couple's journey. She called her now fiancé "my forever" and revealed her engagement ring. Article continues below advertisement Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time the MTV reality star dated a Javi. Once upon a time, she dated Teen Mom OG cast member Kailyn Lowry's ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Following the engagement, Briana chatted with MTV News about her future with her soon-to-be husband. She disclosed, "I’m so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi. He is an incredible man and I can’t want to marry him." @brianadejesusx3 ❤️ my forever ❤️ ♬ Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran；Beyoncé Source: TikTok Article continues below advertisement We can't wait either, and hopefully, the ceremony will be an MTV special so the fans can see her walk down the aisle. Javi has two girls of his own from a previous relationship, so it will be exciting to see the two come together with their blended families.