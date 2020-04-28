Is Cheyenne Floyd from 'Teen Mom' Dating Anyone After Breaking Up with Matt Walker?By Shannon Raphael
After the success of MTV's 16 & Pregnant, the Teen Mom franchise was born, and it further showed young mothers navigating parenthood and their futures. Ten years and eight seasons later, Teen Mom O.G. is reportedly coming to an end, but the final season will include as much drama as ever before.
Are You the One alum Cheyenne Floyd joined the series during Season 7.
She wasn't a teenager when she gave birth to daughter Ryder, but her relationship with former Challenge co-star Cory Wharton made her a compelling watch for MTV fans. Though Cheyenne has done a remarkable job with co-parenting since her time on the show began, on Season 8, viewers are seeing her as she deals with a toxic relationship with Matt Walker.
The demise of Cheyenne and Matt's relationship has been and will continue to be a major storyline on Teen Mom, and it's been reported that Cheyenne and Matt have not been together for months.
Who is Cheyenne from Teen Mom dating now? Find out what happened between her and Matt, and for more information on her relationship status now.
When Cheyenne joined the Teen Mom franchise in Part B of Season 7, she was in an on-and-off relationship with Zach Davis. By the time the season came to a close, the pair was officially broken up, and there was even a tease that Cheyenne might reconcile with Cory Wharton.
At the beginning of Season 8, Cheyenne was once again in a relationship, but this time, it was with Matt Walker. Cory had moved on with Taylor Selfridge —the two have since welcomed a baby girl named Mila together — and any fan hope of a reunion with Cheyenne was quashed.
Right away, viewers noticed that there was tension between Cheyenne and the Baltimore rapper, though they had spoken about getting engaged in the near future.
On the show, Ryder's mom opened up to her sister, R Kyle Lynn, about how she and Matt would fight in public. One of their biggest blowout fights was at a family party.
Still, Matt insisted on moving forward in their relationship. He suggested that he and Cheyenne move in together, but only because his other apartment plans had fallen through.
They ultimately split during the filming of Season 8, after Matt moved to the Southern California area to be closer to Cheyenne.
While the details of their breakup will play out on the show, the couple broke up in the summer of 2019. Though their drama is significant on the show, Cheyenne told In Touch that she doesn't hold ill will toward her ex. "I wish him the best," she said.
These days, it appears as if Cheyenne is single and she's entirely devoted to her three-year-old daughter.
Cheyenne and ex Cory Wharton are on good terms for co-parenting.
Though it appeared as if she was upset by Cory and Taylor's pregnancy announcement on Teen Mom, Cheyenne explained that she's only ever been happy for the couple. "Ryder loves her," Cheyenne said about Taylor to In Touch. "We don’t have any problems. There’s no drama. We sit and talk s--t about Cory."
As for how they parent together, Cheyenne said that she wanted Cory to be very involved in his daughter's life. He agreed.
"Our biggest thing since day one of Cory coming into Ryder's life was what kind of dad he wanted to be and what kind of parent he wanted to be. I wasn't going to allow him to be a Disneyland dad or an Instagram dad or just in the moment…He had to be 100 percent," she told E News. "I think from the beginning, he saw my mindset and appreciated it so that's why we co-parent so well."
Their co-parenting has become so in sync that Cheyenne even helped Cory and Taylor plan their gender reveal, which will be featured on Teen Mom. "I would take our situation over us hating each other any day," she said. "It might be weird to some people, but it works for us."
Cheyenne's drama with Matt might be a central storyline on Season 8, but she's gotten on the same page as Cory when it comes to Ryder.
Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.