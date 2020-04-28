Is Cheyenne Floyd from 'Teen Mom' Dating Anyone After Breaking Up with Matt Walker?

Are You the One alum Cheyenne Floyd joined the series during Season 7.

After the success of MTV's 16 & Pregnant, the Teen Mom franchise was born, and it further showed young mothers navigating parenthood and their futures. Ten years and eight seasons later, Teen Mom O.G. is reportedly coming to an end, but the final season will include as much drama as ever before.

She wasn't a teenager when she gave birth to daughter Ryder, but her relationship with former Challenge co-star Cory Wharton made her a compelling watch for MTV fans. Though Cheyenne has done a remarkable job with co-parenting since her time on the show began, on Season 8, viewers are seeing her as she deals with a toxic relationship with Matt Walker.

Who is Cheyenne from Teen Mom dating now? Find out what happened between her and Matt, and for more information on her relationship status now.

The demise of Cheyenne and Matt's relationship has been and will continue to be a major storyline on Teen Mom, and it's been reported that Cheyenne and Matt have not been together for months.

Who is Cheyenne from 'Teen Mom' dating now?

When Cheyenne joined the Teen Mom franchise in Part B of Season 7, she was in an on-and-off relationship with Zach Davis. By the time the season came to a close, the pair was officially broken up, and there was even a tease that Cheyenne might reconcile with Cory Wharton.

At the beginning of Season 8, Cheyenne was once again in a relationship, but this time, it was with Matt Walker. Cory had moved on with Taylor Selfridge —the two have since welcomed a baby girl named Mila together — and any fan hope of a reunion with Cheyenne was quashed. Right away, viewers noticed that there was tension between Cheyenne and the Baltimore rapper, though they had spoken about getting engaged in the near future.

Source: Instagram

On the show, Ryder's mom opened up to her sister, R Kyle Lynn, about how she and Matt would fight in public. One of their biggest blowout fights was at a family party. Still, Matt insisted on moving forward in their relationship. He suggested that he and Cheyenne move in together, but only because his other apartment plans had fallen through. They ultimately split during the filming of Season 8, after Matt moved to the Southern California area to be closer to Cheyenne.