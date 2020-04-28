Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton Have a New Baby, and They’re Thrilled

Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton Have a New Baby, and They’re ThrilledBy Joseph Allen
Updated
Taylor Selfridge has given birth to a healthy baby girl with Cory Wharton. The parents seem to be thrilled about their daughter’s birth, and were eagerly anticipating her arrival after they announced Taylor’s pregnancy last October. Now that she’s given birth though, some are wondering when exactly the baby was supposed to be due.
What was Taylor Selfridge's baby’s due date?
The Teen Mom OG stars never officially announced exactly when the baby was expected, but reports about the pregnancy suggested that she was set to come in April. As it turns out, she arrived right on schedule, and, thankfully, the birth didn’t seem to present any complications.
Taylor and Cory lost one of their twins before the birth.
Although the birth itself seems to have gone smoothly, the pregnancy presented some challenges for the couple. In November, they announced that Taylor was originally pregnant with twins, but had lost one of the babies. In a post on Instagram, Taylor seemed to stay positive while announcing the news.
“A few days after the announcement we found out we were suppose to actually have twins, I ended up losing one of them. But on the positive side, my baby is healthy! And I'm 19 weeks now," she wrote at the time. "So when I don't post on social media, I didn't go missing. I also want to say that it wasn't about the loss of a twin, it was me not wanting to stress myself out too much over social media! I wanted to make sure my baby is as healthy as possibly [sic]."
Cory has a daughter, but has never dealt with pregnancy before.
For Cory, the pregnancy presented an exciting opportunity to be present at the beginning of his child’s life. He already has a child with Cheyenne Floyd, but Cheyenne didn’t tell him that her daughter, Ryder, was his until she was already 6 months old. Cory said that, with this baby, he was excited to get to help with the pregnancy.
In an interview with Us Weekly, he discussed his excitement for his second daughter. “Just being there from the day she found out that she’s pregnant and knowing that it was mine, I knew that I was going to have to step up,” Wharton said. “I never went to an ultrasound, you know? I never went to the doctor’s appointments to see her check-ups and things like that. So for me, this is like my first baby almost, as weird as that sounds.”
The couple has already posted about their new child.
Although they’ve had to deal with plenty in the lead up to their baby’s birth, Cory and Taylor both seem thrilled now that she’s here. In separate posts on Instagram, the couple announced their daughter’s birth with plenty of enthusiasm. “Hi. Daddy loves you so much,” Cory wrote on his page next to a photo of their daughter. Taylor, meanwhile chose to highlight her baby’s adorable toes in her post about the birth.