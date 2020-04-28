Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton Have a New Baby, and They’re Thrilled

For Cory, the pregnancy presented an exciting opportunity to be present at the beginning of his child’s life. He already has a child with Cheyenne Floyd, but Cheyenne didn’t tell him that her daughter, Ryder , was his until she was already 6 months old. Cory said that, with this baby, he was excited to get to help with the pregnancy.

In an interview with Us Weekly, he discussed his excitement for his second daughter. “Just being there from the day she found out that she’s pregnant and knowing that it was mine, I knew that I was going to have to step up,” Wharton said. “I never went to an ultrasound, you know? I never went to the doctor’s appointments to see her check-ups and things like that. So for me, this is like my first baby almost, as weird as that sounds.”