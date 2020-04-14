Mackenzie Mckee's Job Outside of 'Teen Mom OG' Can Help Her Prepare for the Future

Even though Mackenzie was cast in a guest role in the first half of Season 8 of Teen Mom OG, it wasn't the first time she was brought back after her episode of 16 and Pregnant. She was part of the core cast on Teen Mom 3, which lasted only one season. She has remained a big part of the franchise despite her only real ties to it being a couple of short-lived stints.

It only made sense for her to be the mom to come back when there was an opening in Teen Mom OG, which she slid into effortlessly. And even though Mackenzie has the potential to eventually rake in close to six figures for her part in the show, like her co-stars, it's always good to have a backup plan.

