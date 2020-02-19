We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > Teen Mom OG
teen-mom-og-divorce-1582139661710.jpg
Source: MTV/YouTube

Is Mackenzie From 'Teen Mom OG' Really Getting a Divorce?

By

We finally have a release date for the return of Teen Mom OG! Anyone else feeling like it’s somehow been 20 years since the reunion show even though it just took place in September of 2019? It doesn’t make any sense. Luckily, we now know that new episodes are coming soon  — March 17, to be exact. Guess it’s time to add “watch Teen Mom OG” to your St. Patrick’s Day plans.

After watching the trailer for the new episodes of Teen Mom OG, it seems like there is a lot of drama in store for the series — that’s pretty much par for the course at this point, right? We were especially shocked to hear one of the Teen Mom OG moms mention divorce. What’s going on with that? Here’s what we could find out.