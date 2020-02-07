We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > Teen Mom OG
gary-from-teen-mom-now-1581108686082.jpg
Source: Instagram

Gary From ‘Teen Mom OG’ Can’t Stop Bragging About His Kids on Instagram and It’s Honestly Adorable

By

Every once in a while, we like to check up on our favorite Teen Mom OG stars and see what their lives are like these days. Sometimes it’s exciting news — a new relationship, a new baby, a new job — we love that! Like most people who watch (or used to watch) the Teen Mom franchise, we really just want the best for all of the parents and their kids. Today, we’re looking into where Gary from Teen Mom is now.

Gary Shirley first appeared in Season 1 of ‘Teen Mom’ back in 2009.

He was Amber Portwood’s on-again, off-again fiancé. To say their relationship was a difficult one is putting it lightly. Amber and Gary were together for two and a half years before Amber became pregnant at the age of 18. They had their daughter Leah in 2008. Amber’s pregnancy and the couple’s first few months of parenthood were initially covered in an episode of 16 and Pregnant.